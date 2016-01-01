Dr. Glen Morehead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morehead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Morehead, MD
Dr. Glen Morehead, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.
Comprehensive Cancer Center1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E218, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 416-4800
Desert Regional Medical Center1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 232-6251
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Morehead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morehead accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morehead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Morehead. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morehead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morehead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morehead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.