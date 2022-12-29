Overview of Dr. Glen Nagasawa, MD

Dr. Glen Nagasawa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Nagasawa works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.