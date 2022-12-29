Dr. Glen Nagasawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagasawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Nagasawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Glen Nagasawa, MD
Dr. Glen Nagasawa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Nagasawa works at
Dr. Nagasawa's Office Locations
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr N is a wonderful and caring Dr and I'm so happy he is my dr
About Dr. Glen Nagasawa, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1285618116
Education & Certifications
- Kaleida Health Sys Buffalo Gen|Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF NICARAGUA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagasawa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagasawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagasawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nagasawa has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagasawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagasawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagasawa.
