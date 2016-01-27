Dr. Glen Rountree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rountree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Rountree, MD
Dr. Glen Rountree, MD is an Urology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Collom & Carney Clinic1902 Moores Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 792-7515
Collom and Carney Clinic Department of Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rountree always explains things to us very well and where we can understand what he is talking about. We never feel rushed and are encouraged to ask questions. My father had seen several other doctors, including one other urologist and Dr. Rountree was the only one he found the problem and provided real solutions.
- U Ark Med Ctr
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Lamar University
- Urology
Dr. Rountree has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rountree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rountree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rountree has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Neurogenic Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rountree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rountree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rountree.
