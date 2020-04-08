See All General Surgeons in Bloomington, IL
Dr. Glen Smith, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Bloomington, IL
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Glen Smith, MD

Dr. Glen Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at Heart Care Midwest in Bloomington, IL with other offices in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

    Illinois Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Ltd.
    1505 Eastland Dr Ste 210, Bloomington, IL 61701 (309) 662-5506
    Osf Multi-specialty Group-prompt Care
    210 Saint Joseph Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701 (309) 662-5506
    Osf Multi-specialty Group
    8600 State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615 (309) 589-2050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
  • OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 08, 2020
    I cannot say enough good about doctor Smith and his surgical assistant Sherry Noonan. I very unexpectedly ended up in the hospital facing open heart surgery. I met Dr Smith at that point and was instantly at ease and confident in his ability. He explained everything to me thoroughly before I went into the surgery. He and his assistant Sherry were both with me all the way and were at the hospital visiting me and checking up on me everyday, even on Christmas and New Year's. And it was not just a pop in and pop out visit, they took the time to visit with me and my family each and every time. Had it not been for them I would not being here to be writing this review. They are not only very experienced surgeons, their bedside manner is very positive and they are very incredible people.
    Nancy Wilson — Apr 08, 2020
    About Dr. Glen Smith, MD

    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glen Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

