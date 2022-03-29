Overview of Dr. Glen Strickland, MD

Dr. Glen Strickland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Strickland works at Lexington Surgery in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.