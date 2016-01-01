Dr. Glen Sutherland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutherland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Sutherland, MD
Overview of Dr. Glen Sutherland, MD
Dr. Glen Sutherland, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with U Fla

Dr. Sutherland's Office Locations
Broward Health Physician Group1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 623, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 712-6427
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Glen Sutherland, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1144292384
Education & Certifications
- U Fla
- Northwest Meml Hosp
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sutherland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutherland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutherland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sutherland speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutherland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutherland.
