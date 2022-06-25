See All Phlebologists in Clinton, NJ
Dr. Glen Tonnessen, MD

Phlebology
4.9 (120)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Glen Tonnessen, MD

Dr. Glen Tonnessen, MD is a Phlebologist in Clinton, NJ. They specialize in Phlebology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Saint Luke's Warren Hospital.

Dr. Tonnessen works at The Vein Institute of Hunterdon in Clinton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tonnessen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Vein Institute of Hunterdon
    1738 Route 31 Ste 110, Clinton, NJ 08809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 648-5719

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunterdon Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's Warren Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ambulatory Phlebectomy
Aneurysm of Heart
Cardiac Arrest
Ambulatory Phlebectomy
Aneurysm of Heart
Cardiac Arrest

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 25, 2022
    Dr. Tonnessen listened and explained everything about my problem. He was very thorough. P
    Paula L. — Jun 25, 2022
    About Dr. Glen Tonnessen, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154387389
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • St Michael'S Med Center
    Internship
    • St Michael'S Med Center
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glen Tonnessen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tonnessen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tonnessen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tonnessen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tonnessen works at The Vein Institute of Hunterdon in Clinton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Tonnessen’s profile.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonnessen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonnessen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tonnessen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tonnessen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

