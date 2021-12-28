Dr. Glen Vanderzalm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderzalm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Vanderzalm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glen Vanderzalm, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Vanderzalm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abdominal Pain Anesthesia of Florida3885 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 851-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanderzalm?
Loved him. Took time to answer my questions. Felt very at ease about my 1st colonoscopy.
About Dr. Glen Vanderzalm, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1528033578
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology|University of Iowa
- Internal Medicine|Orlando Regional Medical Center
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanderzalm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanderzalm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderzalm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanderzalm works at
Dr. Vanderzalm has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanderzalm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vanderzalm speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderzalm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderzalm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderzalm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderzalm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.