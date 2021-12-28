Overview

Dr. Glen Vanderzalm, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vanderzalm works at Nephrology Associates of Central Florida in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.