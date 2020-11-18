See All Oncologists in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Glenda Callender, MD

Surgical Oncology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Glenda Callender, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Callender works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Svmc Holdings Inc
    2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 332-4744
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Smilow Cancer Hospital At Yale New Haven
    35 Park St, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 200-4363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2020
    Dr. Callender is at the top of her game. She is thorough, caring and is the very best at what she does. She is very personable, takes her time with you, explains everything and goes out of her way to make you feel cared for. I recently had a partial thyroidectomy and she spent extra time and attention to every detail, from surgery through recovery. Her entire team, from her office staff to surgical team are top notch. I can't say enough about how impressed I am with Dr. Callender. With her, you are in very good hands.
    Christine Florio — Nov 18, 2020
    About Dr. Glenda Callender, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952599441
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenda Callender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Callender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Callender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Callender has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Callender. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callender.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

