Overview of Dr. Glenda Gonzalez-Cortes, MD

Dr. Glenda Gonzalez-Cortes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Gonzalez-Cortes works at Primary Health Care Associates in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.