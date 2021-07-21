See All Podiatrists in Santa Fe, NM
Dr. Glenda King, DPM

Podiatry
3.9 (23)
Map Pin Small Santa Fe, NM
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Glenda King, DPM

Dr. Glenda King, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They graduated from WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

Dr. King works at Santa Fe Foot & Ankle Institute in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. King's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Fe. Foot and Ankle Institute LLC
    2019 Galisteo St Ste A4, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 988-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 21, 2021
    Dr.King just flat rocks. She is excellent at her job. I wouldn't trust my foot to anyone else. I am super happy with her. Thanks Doc. Juan
    Juan — Jul 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Glenda King, DPM
    About Dr. Glenda King, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730266032
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. King works at Santa Fe Foot & Ankle Institute in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Dr. King’s profile.

    Dr. King has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

