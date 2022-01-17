Overview of Dr. Glenda Lopez-Blaza, MD

Dr. Glenda Lopez-Blaza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lopez-Blaza works at Glenda Lopez- Blaza, M.D. in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.