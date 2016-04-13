Dr. Malana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenda Malana, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenda Malana, MD
Dr. Glenda Malana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Malana's Office Locations
- 1 91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 302, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 678-0045
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Glenda Malana is the best caring doctor I have seen. She's knowledgeable & very intelligent. She always listens and take time to explain to her patients to make them understand fully what their health needs are. Her office is amazingly neat and the office manager knows his job very well, consistently available to answer my questions regarding my appointment, insurance and any portion I may have for my visit. Truly, I am proud that I found the best and right M.D. for me.
About Dr. Glenda Malana, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1639103070
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
