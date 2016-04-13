See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Ewa Beach, HI
Dr. Glenda Malana, MD

Internal Medicine
2.7 (7)
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Glenda Malana, MD

Dr. Glenda Malana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malana's Office Locations

    91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 302, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 678-0045

  • The Queens Medical Center

Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Glenda Malana, MD
    • Internal Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • 1639103070
    • CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Malana. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

