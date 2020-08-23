Dr. Glenn Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Anderson, MD
Dr. Glenn Anderson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
- 1 6560 Fannin St Ste 900, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (281) 737-2932
Willowbrook Cardiovascular Associates13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 500, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-1167
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My wife had lost most of her vision on the left eye due to a Pituitary Adenoma. A large benign tumor that was attached to her pituitary gland and was pushing against the optic nerve. Dr. Anderson removed the Pituitary Adenoma and as soon as my wife woke up from surgery she could tell her vision was already MUCH better. Dr. Anderson is very professional and VERY straight forward. He tells it like it is. Maybe the people that rated Dr. Anderson so low is because they could not handle the reality of their diagnostic. He is a GREAT doctor and the staff is amazing too. Thank you Dr. Anderson for helping my wife.
About Dr. Glenn Anderson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1750370102
Education & Certifications
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
- Neurosurgery
