Dr. Glenn Anderson, MD

Neurosurgery
2.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Glenn Anderson, MD

Dr. Glenn Anderson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6560 Fannin St Ste 900, Houston, TX 77030 (281) 737-2932
  2. 2
    Willowbrook Cardiovascular Associates
    13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 500, Houston, TX 77070 (281) 737-1167

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Based on 21 ratings
    Aug 23, 2020
    My wife had lost most of her vision on the left eye due to a Pituitary Adenoma. A large benign tumor that was attached to her pituitary gland and was pushing against the optic nerve. Dr. Anderson removed the Pituitary Adenoma and as soon as my wife woke up from surgery she could tell her vision was already MUCH better. Dr. Anderson is very professional and VERY straight forward. He tells it like it is. Maybe the people that rated Dr. Anderson so low is because they could not handle the reality of their diagnostic. He is a GREAT doctor and the staff is amazing too. Thank you Dr. Anderson for helping my wife.
    Maira and Anthony Domangue — Aug 23, 2020
    About Dr. Glenn Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1750370102
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    Neurosurgery
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.