Overview of Dr. Glenn Aufseeser, DPM

Dr. Glenn Aufseeser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Aufseeser works at Lakewood Foot and Ankle Specialists (Lakewood) in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.