Dr. Glenn Aufseeser, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (14)
Map Pin Small Lakewood, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Glenn Aufseeser, DPM

Dr. Glenn Aufseeser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Dr. Aufseeser works at Lakewood Foot and Ankle Specialists (Lakewood) in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aufseeser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakewood Foot and Ankle Specialists (Lakewood)
    1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 367-5151
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    1:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Foot and Ankle Associates
    213 E Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 339-7759

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 14, 2021
    i WENT BECAUSE i NEED MAINTENCE ON MY CORNS,CALUSES, FUNNGUS ON MY NAILS. DR. AUFSEESER WAS VERY PROFESSIONAL 7 VERY GENTLE WITH THE WORK HE DID. WE ALSO DISCUSSED SOME POSSIBLE MORE DRASTIC ACTIONS AND HE TREATED LIKE A QUESTION & ANSWER EXPLORATION AND NOT TRYING TO PUSH ME
    NEW RESIDENT OF LAKEWOOD — Jun 14, 2021
    About Dr. Glenn Aufseeser, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558590299
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Aria Health In Northeast Philadelphia
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Aufseeser, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aufseeser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aufseeser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aufseeser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aufseeser has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aufseeser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Aufseeser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aufseeser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aufseeser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aufseeser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

