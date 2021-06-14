Dr. Glenn Aufseeser, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aufseeser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Aufseeser, DPM
Overview of Dr. Glenn Aufseeser, DPM
Dr. Glenn Aufseeser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Aufseeser works at
Dr. Aufseeser's Office Locations
-
1
Lakewood Foot and Ankle Specialists (Lakewood)1700 Madison Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 367-5151Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday1:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Foot and Ankle Associates213 E Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 339-7759
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aufseeser?
i WENT BECAUSE i NEED MAINTENCE ON MY CORNS,CALUSES, FUNNGUS ON MY NAILS. DR. AUFSEESER WAS VERY PROFESSIONAL 7 VERY GENTLE WITH THE WORK HE DID. WE ALSO DISCUSSED SOME POSSIBLE MORE DRASTIC ACTIONS AND HE TREATED LIKE A QUESTION & ANSWER EXPLORATION AND NOT TRYING TO PUSH ME
About Dr. Glenn Aufseeser, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1558590299
Education & Certifications
- Aria Health In Northeast Philadelphia
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aufseeser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aufseeser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aufseeser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aufseeser works at
Dr. Aufseeser has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aufseeser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Aufseeser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aufseeser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aufseeser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aufseeser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.