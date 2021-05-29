See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Glenn Babus, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Glenn Babus, DO

Pain Medicine
4.6 (181)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Glenn Babus, DO

Dr. Glenn Babus, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from Southeastern University Of The Health Sciences, Nova College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Babus works at Healthcare Associates in Medicine, P.C. in Staten Island, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Schirripa, DO
Dr. Michael Schirripa, DO
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Mairin Jerome, MD
Dr. Mairin Jerome, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Melanie Howell, DO
Dr. Melanie Howell, DO
5.0 (58)
View Profile

Dr. Babus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Associates in Medicine- 3311 Hylan
    13100 N Western Ave Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 448-3210
  2. 2
    Cellience
    133 E 58th St Ste 504, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 448-3210
  3. 3
    Healthcare Associates in Medicine
    1099 Targee St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 448-3210
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Healthcare Associates in Medicine
    3311 Hylan Blvd Ste 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 448-3210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 181 ratings
    Patient Ratings (181)
    5 Star
    (156)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Babus?

    May 29, 2021
    I was referred to this doctor through my primary. I was highly disappointed in how my appointment went. Babas made it obvious that he did not care about me or my concerns. He would ask me a question, then cut me off as I tried to answer. He rushed through my appointment - I spent more time waiting in the waiting room longer than I did with him.
    — May 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Glenn Babus, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Glenn Babus, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Babus to family and friends

    Dr. Babus' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Babus

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Glenn Babus, DO.

    About Dr. Glenn Babus, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700867413
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The University Of Texas At Houston
    Residency
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital Of Louisiana Tulane University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Southeastern University Of The Health Sciences, Nova College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Babus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Babus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Babus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    181 patients have reviewed Dr. Babus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Glenn Babus, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.