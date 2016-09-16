Dr. Balfour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn Balfour, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Balfour, MD
Dr. Glenn Balfour, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balfour's Office Locations
- 1 785 Grand Ave Ste 218, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Directions (442) 500-8851
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Balfour's office is not the typical but neither is Dr Balfour. He actually listens to his patients, asks questions about symptoms (you may not think are related to your condition) and takes the time to explain everything in a way that you can understand. He is not afraid to discuss/explore alternative therapies with you, unlike other doctor's who just write a prescription and rush you out the door. He is brilliant, caring and compassionate above all else.
About Dr. Glenn Balfour, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104931542
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balfour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balfour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balfour has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balfour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balfour speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Balfour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balfour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balfour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balfour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.