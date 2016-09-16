Overview of Dr. Glenn Balfour, MD

Dr. Glenn Balfour, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.