Dr. Glenn Bauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Bauer, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Bauer, MD
Dr. Glenn Bauer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bauer works at
Dr. Bauer's Office Locations
Glenn Bauer MD6600 Highland Rd Ste 25, Waterford, MI 48327 Directions (248) 666-2900
Dr Glenn D Bauer4299 Roseberry Ct, Waterford, MI 48329 Directions (248) 674-0401
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Tells it how it Is
About Dr. Glenn Bauer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1780732255
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.