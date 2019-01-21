See All Pediatricians in Waterford, MI
Dr. Glenn Bauer, MD

Pediatrics
2.2 (34)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Glenn Bauer, MD

Dr. Glenn Bauer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Bauer works at GLENN BAUER MD in Waterford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Bauer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glenn Bauer MD
    6600 Highland Rd Ste 25, Waterford, MI 48327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 666-2900
  2. 2
    Dr Glenn D Bauer
    4299 Roseberry Ct, Waterford, MI 48329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 674-0401

Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Jan 21, 2019
    Tells it how it Is
    Moses in Waterford , MI — Jan 21, 2019
    About Dr. Glenn Bauer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780732255
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

