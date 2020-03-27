See All Dermatologists in Kailua, HI
Dr. Glenn Bessinger, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (33)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Glenn Bessinger, MD is a Dermatologist in Kailua, HI. They graduated from Tulane University.

Dr. Bessinger works at Hawaii Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centers in Kailua, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Impetigo and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hawaii Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centers
    970 N Kalaheo Ave Ste C108, Kailua, HI 96734
  2. 2
    Hawaii Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Centers
    6700 Kalanianaole Hwy Ste 217, Honolulu, HI 96825
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Impetigo
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Impetigo
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Canker Sore
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Lichen Planus
Liposuction
Pemphigoid
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Screenings
Tinea Versicolor
Venous Sclerotherapy
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
    Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    Humana
    Medicare
    Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 27, 2020
    Wonderfully pleasant, knowledgeable. Listened carefully at eye to eye level. Eagle Scout attitude with no distraction of a computer with a smile and nonforced laugh at my sybaritic monologue. 1Q of155 and he carrys himself in a non braggadocio Calm self confidence that makes him a worthy receptor my confidence and personal health secrets. A true practitioner of altruistic humanism
    — Mar 27, 2020
    About Dr. Glenn Bessinger, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1346230273
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Bethesda Naval Hosp, Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    Walter Reed Am Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Tulane University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Northwestern University
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Glenn Bessinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bessinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bessinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bessinger has seen patients for Dermatitis, Impetigo and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Bessinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

