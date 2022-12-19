Overview of Dr. Glenn Betrus, MD

Dr. Glenn Betrus, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Betrus works at McLaren Port Huron - Urology Associates in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.