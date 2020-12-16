Dr. Glenn Brauntuch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brauntuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Brauntuch, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Brauntuch, MD
Dr. Glenn Brauntuch, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Brauntuch's Office Locations
Glenn Brauntuch, MD180 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 567-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Attentive, sincerely concerned and always answers messages left!
About Dr. Glenn Brauntuch, MD
- Pulmonology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821012071
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brauntuch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brauntuch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brauntuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Brauntuch has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brauntuch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brauntuch speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brauntuch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brauntuch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brauntuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brauntuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.