Overview of Dr. Glenn Brauntuch, MD

Dr. Glenn Brauntuch, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Brauntuch works at Elaine Cong, MD in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.