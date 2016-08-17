Overview of Dr. Glenn Bryant III, MD

Dr. Glenn Bryant III, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bluffton Hospital, Grand Lake Health System, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Van Wert County Hospital and Wilson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bryant III works at Lima Memorial Health System in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.