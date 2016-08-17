Dr. Bryant III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn Bryant III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Glenn Bryant III, MD
Dr. Glenn Bryant III, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bluffton Hospital, Grand Lake Health System, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Van Wert County Hospital and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bryant III works at
Dr. Bryant III's Office Locations
-
1
Lima Memorial Kidney Specialists1005 Bellefontaine Ave Ste 230, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 998-8255
-
2
Lmhs Emergency Dept Lab1001 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 228-3335
-
3
Lima Memorial Health System525 N Eastown Rd Ste 102, Lima, OH 45807 Directions (419) 998-8214
Hospital Affiliations
- Bluffton Hospital
- Grand Lake Health System
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I believe he saved my life. I had these pounding headachs and no ins. There was a kidney foundation doing free test and I knew I had the disease but well Dr. BRYANT took me on and I am greatful.
About Dr. Glenn Bryant III, MD
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Dr. Bryant III has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant III.
