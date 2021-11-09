See All Hand Surgeons in Wexford, PA
Dr. Glenn Buterbaugh, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.2 (22)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Glenn Buterbaugh, MD

Dr. Glenn Buterbaugh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Sewickley, Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Dubois, Penn Highlands Elk, Somerset Hospital, Upmc Northwest and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.

Dr. Buterbaugh works at Ogunro Hand To Shoulder Center in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Buterbaugh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hand & Upper Extremity Center
    6001 Stonewood Dr, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Butler Memorial Hospital
  • Clarion Hospital
  • Heritage Valley Beaver
  • Heritage Valley Sewickley
  • Penn Highlands Brookville
  • Penn Highlands Dubois
  • Penn Highlands Elk
  • Somerset Hospital
  • Upmc Northwest
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

De Quervain's Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
De Quervain's Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 09, 2021
    Dr. Buterbaugh is very professional, gentle, considerate, and honest. He explains exactly what he feels the problem is and is very cautious. I have had rotator surgery on both shoulders, and 5 trigger finger surgeries under Dr. Buterbaugh’s care. All have been very successful. The physical therapy services have also been very good. I also like the fact that you are able to call his office directly to make appointments. Communication has been very good with all my surgeries, plus any concerns dealing with the healing process.
    — Nov 09, 2021
    About Dr. Glenn Buterbaugh, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528020187
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Upstate Med Center
    • Mercy Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Buterbaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buterbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buterbaugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buterbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buterbaugh works at Ogunro Hand To Shoulder Center in Wexford, PA. View the full address on Dr. Buterbaugh’s profile.

    Dr. Buterbaugh has seen patients for De Quervain's Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buterbaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Buterbaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buterbaugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buterbaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buterbaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

