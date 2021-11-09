Dr. Glenn Buterbaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buterbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Buterbaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Glenn Buterbaugh, MD
Dr. Glenn Buterbaugh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Sewickley, Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Dubois, Penn Highlands Elk, Somerset Hospital, Upmc Northwest and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Buterbaugh works at
Dr. Buterbaugh's Office Locations
-
1
Hand & Upper Extremity Center6001 Stonewood Dr, Wexford, PA 15090 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Clarion Hospital
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
- Penn Highlands Brookville
- Penn Highlands Dubois
- Penn Highlands Elk
- Somerset Hospital
- Upmc Northwest
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buterbaugh?
Dr. Buterbaugh is very professional, gentle, considerate, and honest. He explains exactly what he feels the problem is and is very cautious. I have had rotator surgery on both shoulders, and 5 trigger finger surgeries under Dr. Buterbaugh’s care. All have been very successful. The physical therapy services have also been very good. I also like the fact that you are able to call his office directly to make appointments. Communication has been very good with all my surgeries, plus any concerns dealing with the healing process.
About Dr. Glenn Buterbaugh, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1528020187
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Upstate Med Center
- Mercy Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buterbaugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buterbaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buterbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buterbaugh works at
Dr. Buterbaugh has seen patients for De Quervain's Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buterbaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Buterbaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buterbaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buterbaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buterbaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.