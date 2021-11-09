Overview of Dr. Glenn Buterbaugh, MD

Dr. Glenn Buterbaugh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Sewickley, Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Dubois, Penn Highlands Elk, Somerset Hospital, Upmc Northwest and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Buterbaugh works at Ogunro Hand To Shoulder Center in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.