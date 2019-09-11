See All Podiatrists in Yonkers, NY
Dr. Glenn Callahan, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (9)
Map Pin Small Yonkers, NY
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Glenn Callahan, DPM

Dr. Glenn Callahan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Callahan works at Foot Care Center Of Yonkers in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Callahan's Office Locations

    Cardiology Consultants of Westchester
    626 McLean Ave, Yonkers, NY 10705
(914) 423-8808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 11, 2019
    The greatest
    Ophelia Rondon — Sep 11, 2019
    About Dr. Glenn Callahan, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922195353
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Callahan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Callahan works at Foot Care Center Of Yonkers in Yonkers, NY. View the full address on Dr. Callahan’s profile.

    Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.