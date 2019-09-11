Overview of Dr. Glenn Callahan, DPM

Dr. Glenn Callahan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Callahan works at Foot Care Center Of Yonkers in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.