Dr. Glenn Campbell, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Campbell, MD
Dr. Glenn Campbell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
Center For Sight - Venice1360 E VENICE AVE, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 925-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center For Sight - Sarasota2601 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 925-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center For Sight - Naples700 Neapolitan Way, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 310-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Due to updated equipment, for the first time I didn’t need my eyes dilated!! It was awesome! It was the shortest visit ever.
About Dr. Glenn Campbell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
