Overview of Dr. Glenn Castaneda, MD

Dr. Glenn Castaneda, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Southwestern University Matias H. Aznar Memorial College Of Medicine.



Dr. Castaneda works at eRiver Neurology of New York, LLC in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.