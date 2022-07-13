See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Glenn Chapman, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Glenn Chapman, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.8 (90)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Glenn Chapman, DO

Dr. Glenn Chapman, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chapman works at Surfiside Non-Surgical Orthopedics, in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Chapman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surfside Nonsurgical Orthopedics
    4600 N Ocean Blvd Ste 101, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 330-4300
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Spondylitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Spondylitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chapman?

    Jul 13, 2022
    Dr Chapman is amazing, if you walk-in with a concern, you walk feeling much better! He explains issues in detail, is very friendly and has knowledge that most Dr don’t or they don’t share with you!! Dr C takes his time with you and one never feels rushed!! He has fixed a locked neck for me and other body pains!! You will be very happy if you go see him and he has amazing staff!
    Debf — Jul 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Glenn Chapman, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Glenn Chapman, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chapman to family and friends

    Dr. Chapman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chapman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Glenn Chapman, DO.

    About Dr. Glenn Chapman, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982648390
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, Pain Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Chapman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chapman works at Surfiside Non-Surgical Orthopedics, in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chapman’s profile.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Glenn Chapman, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.