Overview

Dr. Glenn Cochran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Choctaw General Hospital, George Regional Hospital, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center and Washington County Hospital.



Dr. Cochran works at Cardiology Associates Of Mobile in Mobile, AL with other offices in Lucedale, MS and Jackson, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.