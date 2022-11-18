Dr. Glenn Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Collins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Glenn Collins, MD
Dr. Glenn Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Wellington1395 S State Road 7 Ste 450, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 453-2689Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - West Palm Beach560 Village Blvd Ste 315, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 453-2691Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a recent visit with Dr Collins. He is compassionate, knowledgeable, very thorough, and listens to his patients. I would also like to highly recommend Lori who did my ultrasound. Her soft voice coupled with the fact that she actually explained what she was doing helped to make an otherwise anxious experience much more comfortable. Thank you, Dr Collins and Lori for making my gyn visit a good one.
About Dr. Glenn Collins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1417912569
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University
