Overview of Dr. Glenn Douglas, MD

Dr. Glenn Douglas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Douglas works at Vanderbilt Urology in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.