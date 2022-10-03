Dr. Glenn Eisen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Eisen, MD
Dr. Glenn Eisen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Gastroenterology West9701 SW Barnes Rd Ste 300, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-8081
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
My experience went as well as I could have expected. The doctor and the staff were all very professional and kind, communicated very clearly what was happening, etc. For me the anticipation of the procedure ended up being the most unpleasant part
About Dr. Glenn Eisen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1295741759
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University of Virginia
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Eisen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisen.
