Dr. Glenn Esses, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Esses, MD
Dr. Glenn Esses, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Esses' Office Locations
Vascular Center of Mobile PC1151 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36604 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Vascular Center of Mobile3 Mobile Infirmary Cir Ste 209, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 435-7244
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Have had multiple surgeries by Dr. Esses he is very knowledgable takes time to answer all your questions and ensures that you are at ease and understand what the procedure will accomplish. Excellent bedside manner. Would recommend him to anyone needing vascular help.
About Dr. Glenn Esses, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1912900283
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Morristown Memorial Hosp
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esses has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esses accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esses has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esses on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esses speaks French and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Esses. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esses.
