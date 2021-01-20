Overview of Dr. Glenn Figueroa, MD

Dr. Glenn Figueroa, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Figueroa works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.