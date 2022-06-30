Overview

Dr. Glenn Fussell, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Fussell works at Glenn Fussell, M.D. in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Insomnia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.