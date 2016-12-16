Overview of Dr. Glenn Genovese, MD

Dr. Glenn Genovese, MD is a Pulmonologist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Genovese works at PULMONARY & CRITICAL CARE ASSOCIATES OF GARLAND in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.