Dr. Gmyrek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn Gmyrek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Glenn Gmyrek, MD
Dr. Glenn Gmyrek, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Gmyrek's Office Locations
Sovereign Medical Group LLC246 Hamburg Tpke Ste 308, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (201) 444-0702
Valley Physician Services - Ridgewood Sk1124 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 105, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (973) 956-1555
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gmyrek?
office staff polite and helpful. Dr Gmyrek did not rush anything. Listened to my concerns and put my mind at ease. Gave me different alternatives and recommendations but gave space for me to make my own decisions
About Dr. Glenn Gmyrek, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gmyrek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gmyrek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gmyrek has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gmyrek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gmyrek speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gmyrek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gmyrek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gmyrek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gmyrek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.