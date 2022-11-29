Overview of Dr. Glenn Gmyrek, MD

Dr. Glenn Gmyrek, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Gmyrek works at Sovereign Medical Group LLC in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.