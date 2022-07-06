Dr. Goldfarb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn Goldfarb, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Goldfarb, MD
Dr. Glenn Goldfarb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Goldfarb works at
Dr. Goldfarb's Office Locations
Glenn R Goldfarb MD2345 Chesterfield Ave Ste 303, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 343-0149
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The speed in which I was able to see the doctor after referral was unbelievable. 1 hr.. He and the staff were exceptional. Dr not only skilled/knowledgeable, but also very personable. Highly recommended by me.
About Dr. Glenn Goldfarb, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1679536627
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Neurology
Dr. Goldfarb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldfarb works at
Dr. Goldfarb has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldfarb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfarb.
