Overview

Dr. Glenn Goldstein, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their fellowship with Grant Medical Center



Dr. Goldstein works at Colon Rectal Surgeons Ft Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.