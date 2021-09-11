Dr. Glenn Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Green, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Green, MD
Dr. Glenn Green, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Green's Office Locations
Rubin Psychological Services PC450 Gidney Ave Ste 3, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 562-1100
Mid Hudson Retina Consultants75 Crystal Run Rd Ste 200, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 692-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very thorough, caring, compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Glenn Green, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1912994328
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Boston U Med Ctr
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
