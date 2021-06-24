Dr. Glenn Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Grossman, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Grossman, MD
Dr. Glenn Grossman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA.
Dr. Grossman's Office Locations
Optum Primary and Specialty Care11600 Indian Hills Rd Ste 200A, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 838-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
HealthCare Partners Roscoe Tower West18546 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 886-4028Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- PHCS
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I'm an older first time mom at 42. Dr. Grossman is amazing. I never feel rushed when I have an appointment with him. He has a great sense of humor and never dismisses me. He is respectful and I'm so glad he's my OB.
About Dr. Glenn Grossman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Rw Johnson Med Sch
