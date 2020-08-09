Dr. Glenn Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Hall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
Maumee Office5705 Monclova Rd Ste 203, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (330) 242-4556Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Sylvania Office5300 Harroun Rd Ste 212, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 893-2622
ProMedica Physicians Colorectal Surgery6175 Levis Commons Blvd # 104, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 291-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Androscoggin Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hall is amazing, he is the man, highly recommend, very personable and knows his job well.
About Dr. Glenn Hall, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Brigham Hosp
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Meharry Medical College
- Tufts University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.