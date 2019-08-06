Dr. Glenn Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Harper, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Harper, MD
Dr. Glenn Harper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Texas Medical School - General Surgery
Dr. Harper works at
Dr. Harper's Office Locations
Seton Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery301 Seton Pkwy Ste 402, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 324-4816
Advanced Pain Care2000 S Mays St Ste 201, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 244-4272
Advent Therapy LLC3500 Hillcrest Dr Ste 1, Waco, TX 76708 Directions (254) 741-6641
Advanced Pain Care3400 E Central Texas Expy Ste 101, Killeen, TX 76543 Directions (512) 244-4272
Little River Healthcare-texas Family Physicians351 Cypress Creek Rd Ste 202, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 244-4272
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Williamson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has a great bedside manner. I have had two surgeries some with him now. The only problem is the HORRIBLE wait time at the office. Currently they have had me sitting here 40 minutes after my scheduled appointment just to see his PA.
About Dr. Glenn Harper, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1366526808
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School - General Surgery
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Baylor University
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
