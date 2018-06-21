Overview of Dr. Glenn Jacobowitz, MD

Dr. Glenn Jacobowitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Jacobowitz works at New York University VAS Assocs in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.