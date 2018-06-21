Dr. Glenn Jacobowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Jacobowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Glenn Jacobowitz, MD
Dr. Glenn Jacobowitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Jacobowitz's Office Locations
New York University VAS Assocs530 1st Ave Fl 11, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7311
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Today I had an appointment with Dr Jacobowitz. His front desk staff, nurses, ultrasound tech could not be any friendlier. I can’t ever remember going to a Doctor’s office and being made to feel so at ease. Dr. Jacobowitz spent a good deal of time examining me, listening to me, answered all of my questions and explained my treatment options. I never felt rushed. He made sure I left the office with a very good understanding of my medical condition. I would recommend Dr Jacobowitz .
About Dr. Glenn Jacobowitz, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1891789640
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
