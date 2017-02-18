Dr. Glenn Kanamori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanamori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Kanamori, MD
Dr. Glenn Kanamori, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
He's an amazing Dr., and even better, he's an amazing person. He knows how to interact with kids, and makes them feel comfortable. He's not the type of Dr. to jump to meds or surgery, which is so appreciated. We highly recommend him.
- English, Spanish
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- King/Drew Med Ctr|Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kanamori has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanamori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanamori has seen patients for Ear Tube Placement, Otitis Media and Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanamori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanamori speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanamori. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanamori.
