Overview of Dr. Glenn Kaufman, MD

Dr. Glenn Kaufman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Kaufman works at Great Neck OB/GYN in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.