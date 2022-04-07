See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Glenn Kaufman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (16)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Glenn Kaufman, MD

Dr. Glenn Kaufman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Kaufman works at Great Neck OB/GYN in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations

    Great Neck Office
    900 Northern Blvd Ste 220, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-0778
    North Shore University Hospital
    300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 727-5795
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    800 Northern Blvd Ste 220, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-0778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Pap Smear
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Glenn Kaufman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1518056373
    Education & Certifications

    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Pap Smear, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

