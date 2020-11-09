Dr. Glenn Kaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Kaye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Glenn Kaye, MD
Dr. Glenn Kaye, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Kaye works at
Dr. Kaye's Office Locations
David A. Prager MD PC2851 Baglyos Cir Ste 201, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 867-7134
St. Luke's Anderson Campus1872 St Lukes Blvd, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 866-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by both Drs. Kaye and Prager for the past six years. As far as I and my occasional nose, sleep apnea, and hearing problems go, I consider myself to be very fortunate to have found these two excellent ENT doctors. I am used to receiving the very best of medical care—the very best! Drs. Kaye and Prager HAVE GIVEN EXACTLY THAT TO ME. Consequently I do not understand some of the low ratings I've read on this page. All I can say is: There must be a lot of cranky people out there with both sore throats, noses, and irritable attitudes. As for myself? I have had to go through several (somewhat) painful medical treatments at this office, and I may be taken at my word when I say that I have been very well treated. The doctors and their staff have been as gentle as possible while working with me, and I genuinely appreciate their extraordinary medical skill and thoughtful consideration.
About Dr. Glenn Kaye, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaye has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaye speaks Arabic and Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaye. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.