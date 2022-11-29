Overview

Dr. Glenn Kelley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Kelley works at East Jefferson Cardiology in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, First Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.