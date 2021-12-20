Overview of Dr. Glenn Kershen, MD

Dr. Glenn Kershen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Caro Region, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland, Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch and Scheurer Hospital.



Dr. Kershen works at Tri City Urology in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Bay City, MI and West Branch, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.