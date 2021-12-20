Dr. Glenn Kershen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kershen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Kershen, MD
Overview of Dr. Glenn Kershen, MD
Dr. Glenn Kershen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Caro Region, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland, Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch and Scheurer Hospital.
Dr. Kershen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kershen's Office Locations
-
1
Tri City Urology, P.C.1117 S Washington Ave, Saginaw, MI 48601 Directions (989) 791-4020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
McLaren Bay Region1900 Columbus Ave, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 894-3000
- 3 565 Progress St Ste D, West Branch, MI 48661 Directions (989) 895-2634
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Ascension Standish Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Mclaren Caro Region
- MyMichigan Medical Center Clare
- MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
- Scheurer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kershen?
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Glenn Kershen, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1013900190
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kershen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kershen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kershen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kershen works at
Dr. Kershen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kershen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kershen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kershen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kershen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kershen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.