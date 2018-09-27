Dr. Koester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn Koester, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Koester, MD is a Dermatologist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
Glenn Koester M.d. PC3863 S Boulevard Ste 200, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 216-5444
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband went to Dr Koester for a rapidly growing Basil Cell on his nose. Due to health reasons he is not a candidate for surgery. Dr Koester took a lot of time and recommended a prescription that is working to shrink the Basil.
About Dr. Glenn Koester, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1790892461
Education & Certifications
- University NM
- Vanderbilt University
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
