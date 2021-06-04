Dr. Koteen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn Koteen, MD
Dr. Glenn Koteen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Gastroenterology of Central Oregon2239 NE Doctors Dr Ste 100, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 728-0535
- St. Charles Bend
Dr. Koteen definitely puts his patients needs as his first priority. He is genuinely interested in providing every patient the time and consideration they deserve. He is devoted to giving the very best care by sharing his vast experience and knowledge with you and presenting information to you in a way that is very common sense and understandable. The people who work in his office are extremely patient, sensitive, helpful and are a pleasure to work with. The team and this practice is a winning combination for anyone searching for a gastroenterologist that will not let you get lost in the crowd.
About Dr. Glenn Koteen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1366458028
- LA Cnty/USC Med Ctr
- UCLA-Sepulveda VA Med Ctr
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Emory University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
