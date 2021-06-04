See All Gastroenterologists in Bend, OR
Dr. Glenn Koteen, MD

Gastroenterology
4.1 (33)
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Glenn Koteen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.

Dr. Koteen works at Gastroenterology Central Oregon in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Lactose Intolerance, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology of Central Oregon
    2239 NE Doctors Dr Ste 100, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 728-0535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Charles Bend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lactose Intolerance
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Glenn Koteen, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366458028
    Education & Certifications

    • LA Cnty/USC Med Ctr
    • UCLA-Sepulveda VA Med Ctr
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    • Emory University
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
